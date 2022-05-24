Virgin Voyages Blog | May 23, 2022 8:00 PM ET
All About Virgin Voyages' Sailor App
When sailing with Virgin Voyages, technology is a big part of the process. From in-app check-ins to booking restaurants and excursions, the cruise line’s Sailor app can do big things.
Logging into the app as a guest who has booked a future voyage can bring all sorts of goodies: from activating The Band, which is a key card and wallet in one simple wristband, to checking in and booking activities.
But there are other (arguably more fun) methods to use the Sailor app while on-board. If you shake your phone while in the app, a secret button will appear that with a single press will bring a bottle of champagne straight to you, wherever you are on the ship! For those late-night snackers, the app also delivers a variety of Ship Eats to your cabin, so you never go hungry no matter how late it is.
On a Virgin Voyages cruise, guests never have to wait in line for a table at any restaurant. Ever! With Virtual Queue, the Sailor app keeps track of where you are in line and will notify you whenever your table is ready, so you can be enjoying a lively conversation with drinks or whatever you desire without having to wait around.
Guests can also receive 24/7 support via the app. Sailor Services offers real-time chats that can help guests with a variety of things, from using the app itself to getting help finding a specific location on-board.
The Sailor app also tailors recommendations based on what you enjoy doing while on the app. If you’re a foodie, it’ll recommend restaurants you might like. If you’re an active adventurer, it’ll recommend you take a catamaran tour or other fun excursion at your next port, so when you visit the app, you can enjoy seeing more of what you love.
