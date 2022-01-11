Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | January 11, 2022 4:54 PM ET
Atlas Ocean Voyages Urges Travelers To Go Global and Shop Local
It’s not uncommon for travelers to look for ways to do their part in supporting local economies during their trips, and people can do so by supporting small, local businesses in the destinations they visit.
In addition to helping the economies, this also allows travelers to engage with new people and have more authentic experiences.
Atlas Ocean Voyages has a variety of itineraries that lead travelers to destinations all around the world, and the cruise line shares several ways for travelers to support the locals during their adventures.
One of the easiest ways to do so is simply by eating locally. Choosing local restaurants sometimes means you’ll get to try recipes that have been passed down from family members over the years.
Another way to “go global and shop local” is by purchasing artwork and crafts from artists. This not only supports the economy, but it also means you’ll be bringing home fun and interesting souvenirs.
Taking a walking tour with a local vendor is another great way to support local businesses. Doing this on one of the first days in a new destination allows you to get your bearings, and the guides usually share interesting tips you might have never learned elsewhere.
