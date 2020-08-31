Oasis Hotels & Resorts | August 31, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Cancun’s Grand Oasis Palm Reopens With New Features
Oasis Hotels & Resorts’ Grand Oasis Palm resort in Cancun recently reopened to guests with brand new features for the entire family to enjoy. The all-inclusive fun is geared towards both adults and families traveling with children.
New family fun features include Pirata’s Bay, which consists of a beach and pool park with a zip-line, camping zone, open-air movie theater, wading pool, water slides and trampoline and games aboard a pirate ship, along with a two-hour pirate ship ocean cruise adventure.
Other new highlights for the family are the arcade and Yucatan Jurassic River, which is a winding pool with games in a prehistoric dinosaur-themed area.
There are also new features geared especially towards adult-only travelers. Sensoria Chill Out & Spa is a new outdoor garden area with private cabins for spa treatments, pools, jacuzzis and more to assist in total body relaxation.
Adults can also enjoy exclusive resort access to gourmet restaurants, bars, a beach club and a coffee shop located at the adults-only Grand Sens Cancun.
Both the kids and adults will benefit from the fully supervised kids club on property. Here children in the group can immerse themselves in new activities while parents enjoy some alone time.
