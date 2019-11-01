Cruise Planners Blog | November 01, 2019 5:15 PM ET
Cruise Planners Continues to Offer Training Opportunities
Cruise Planners, a representative of American Express Travel, is always providing opportunities for franchise owners to stay up to date with the ever-evolving travel industry.
One of the ways the company does this is by hosting CP Tech Days, where agents can brush up on the various ways to use technology.
Travel agents with Cruise Planners are provided with several tools to run their businesses from home, and these workshops give them a chance to learn how to use these things efficiently. Here are some of the tools provided to advisors:
—CP MAXX: A sophisticated Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool and LIVE inventory online booking system
—Newly redesigned agent websites: Your own personalized website, not a page on a corporate site
—Fully functional mobile app: Allows you to manage your business from ANYWHERE
—Triggered emails: A hands-free email program to keep you connected to your clients
—Amazon Alexa skills: Manage client bookings and information through voice-activated commands – an industry first!
This is just one of the many perks offered to Cruise Planners franchise owners.
