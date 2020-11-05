American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | November 05, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Cruise Through America’s Heartland in 2021
Guests can join American Queen Steamboat Company on a journey that will open the mind – and the heart – aboard America’s most beautiful and most authentic paddlewheel riverboats. On these cruises, a collection of modern, elegant paddlewheelers introduces guests to the Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Cumberland and Illinois Rivers in America’s heartland and the Columbia and Snake Rivers in the Pacific Northwest.
So, what’s NEW in 2021?
We will be embarking on a new route up the Illinois. History is built by those standing on the shoulders of giants. On these cruises, explore the legacy of an American legend – President Abraham Lincoln – partly a product of this heartland full of patriots born of solid stock and bred to rely on steely reserve.
And we’ve introduced special edition voyages. These thoughtfully planned journeys feature a diverse collection of specially crafted experiences. From culinary cruises to special events, like the Kentucky Derby, we invite you to find one that will excite your interests and join us on these unique cruises.
2021 is the best time ever to discover the wonders that lie just beyond our own doorsteps. And we’re ready to take you there. But our paddlewheelers are small, and space is extremely limited. Our largest vessel holds 417 guests, our smallest, only 166. And already our most popular 2021 destinations, dates and staterooms are filling quickly.
Make 2021 your year for America and save up to $5,800 per person* on March through December 2021 voyages. Call today, and mention Offer Code 2021 COME HOME.
*Promotion valid on select 2021 departures. Offer expires 11/30/20. Fares quoted are in U.S. dollars, are per guest and are based on double occupancy. Additional terms and conditions may apply. Call for details, and mention Offer Code 2021 COME HOME.
More American Queen Steamboat Company
More by American Queen Steamboat Company Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS