Crystal Cruises Blog | January 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET
Crystal Cruises Bartenders Introduce New 2020 Cocktails
New Year, New Drinks! Crystal Cruises’ mixologists have carefully crafted an array of cocktails to welcome their customers into 2020.
The Crystal Insider introduces the barkeepers as well as the ships they can be found on, their latest concoctions and the ingredients used to make them.
Some of the newest cocktails that can be sampled throughout the cruise line’s fleet include:
—Karma Chameleon
—Washington Cinnamon Apple Martini Crown Royal
—Mezcal Negroni
—Resolution
—After 8
—Ravel Infusion
—No Sin Gin
—Seedlip Garden
Crystal Cruises would like to thank its mixologists for the work they put into making the customers happy, and the cruise line welcomes customers to celebrate 2020 aboard one of its many ships, whether it be one of the ocean liners, river cruise ships, yachts or an expedition ship.
To see a more detailed list of Crystal’s newest drink selection, click here.
More Crystal Cruises
More by Crystal Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS