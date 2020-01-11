Last updated: 08:00 AM ET, Sat January 11 2020

Blogs Home | Crystal Cruises Blog

Crystal Cruises Blog | January 11, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Crystal Cruises Bartenders Introduce New 2020 Cocktails

Crystal Cruises
PHOTO: Bartender mixing a drink. (photo via Crystal Cruises)

New Year, New Drinks! Crystal Cruises’ mixologists have carefully crafted an array of cocktails to welcome their customers into 2020.

You May Also Like

Kids Sail Free Crystal Cruises Unveils 10 New Ocean Getaways for 2019-20 Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Money Travel gallery icon Top Travel Offers for December

Croatian City of Dubrovnik on the Adriatic coast Mediterranean Adventures With Crystal Cruises Crystal Cruises Blog

Cruise liner Crystal Symphony Crystal Cruises Announces Reduced Deposits for Select 20... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

CELEBRATE CLIA’S CHOOSE CRUISE WITH CRYSTAL CRUISES Crystal Cruises Offers Travel Advisor Drawing for Free... Travel Agent

The Crystal Insider introduces the barkeepers as well as the ships they can be found on, their latest concoctions and the ingredients used to make them.

Some of the newest cocktails that can be sampled throughout the cruise line’s fleet include:

Karma Chameleon

Washington Cinnamon Apple Martini Crown Royal

Mezcal Negroni

Resolution

After 8

Ravel Infusion

No Sin Gin

Seedlip Garden

Crystal Cruises would like to thank its mixologists for the work they put into making the customers happy, and the cruise line welcomes customers to celebrate 2020 aboard one of its many ships, whether it be one of the ocean liners, river cruise ships, yachts or an expedition ship.

To see a more detailed list of Crystal’s newest drink selection, click here.

More Crystal Cruises

More by Crystal Cruises Blog

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS