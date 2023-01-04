Panama Blog | January 04, 2023 5:00 PM ET
Discover Panama's Cuisine and Gastronomy
Panama is a country with rich culinary traditions and, foodie or not, visitors to the country will want to experience its uniquely Panamanian cuisine that blends the flavors of its African, Spanish and native influences.
Panama City, the country's capital is a UNESCO Creative City in Gastronomy, a title it has held since 2017. Casco Antiguo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers some of the best restaurants in the city helmed by world-class chefs. There are abundant opportunities to dine on rooftops that overlook the city lights, and visitors can also choose to view the city's magnificent sunsets from a table by the sea. Panama City's five-star restaurants feature both Panamanian delights as well as cuisines from around the globe.
No matter where travelers are when they visit Panama, there are a few dishes that they should be sure to try. The classic seafood dish ceviche is one of those. Made of raw fish cured in citrus juices and spiced with chili peppers, it is emblematic of the country's seaside traditions.
For the more adventurous foodie looking to spice things up, ropa vieja is a spiced beef dish. Travelers can also try the traditional Panamanian soup known as sancocho. This dish is often made of chicken, yuca, potatoes, plantains and corn simmered together into a delicious stew.
A traditional Panamanian breakfast features familiar staples such as eggs, meat, tortillas fruit and coffee. Visitors can also try something on the sweeter side, Hojaldras. This fried bread is dusted with powdered sugar for a yummy treat.
The country is also known for a variety of snacks and side dishes. Travelers can enjoy yuca frita (yucca fries) or twice-fried plantains called patacones. Tropical fruits are also a must when visiting the country.
More Panama, Panama
More by Panama Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS