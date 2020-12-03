Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | December 03, 2020 2:26 PM ET
Discover the Charming Greek Island of Patmos
The island of Patmos may not be as popular as the other Grecian islands, but it’s no less magical. The island is famous for being the location where Saint John wrote the book Revelation. The island’s small-town charm is off-the-charts, too.
Atlas Ocean Voyages shares six small villages to explore while in Patmos.
1. Skala is a bustling, more modernized town famous for its proximity to Petrokavaro, a tiny island perfect for a day trip.
2. Castelli is home to the ancient Acropolis of Patmos, the archeological site of which has uncovered human tools and artifacts from the Bronze Age and beyond. The feel of this historic town is like stepping into a part of history.
3. Chora is the capital of Patmos, and is home to charming cottages as well as resplendent mansion villas. Visit the religious landmark, the Monastery of St. John, while you’re there.
4. Kambos is a quieter village, home to olive groves, cobblestone pathways and the Church of the Annunciation.
5. Grikos is where you go to find yachts, luxury hotels and a more touristy town. Though no less charming than the other town and villages of Patmos, Grikos is definitely the place to go for that Greek paradise feel.
6. Sapsila is the smallest and most remote of the towns on Patmos. A seaside fishing village, enter any bar and you’ll be able to eat fresh seafood and drink amazing traditional spirits.
You can visit Patmos on Atlas Ocean Voyages’ Historic Trek Through Turkey & Israel voyage. For more information, please visit AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
