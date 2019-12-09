Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | December 09, 2019 4:52 PM ET
Discovering the Vallarta Botanical Gardens
When planning a family vacation, Puerto Vallarta is an ideal destination to keep in mind. With several family-friendly all-inclusive resorts and plenty of activities to do, both parents and children of all ages are able to find something they enjoy in this location.
If you’re looking for a memorable activity during the trip, consider checking out the Vallarta Botanical Gardens. Located about 40 minutes south of Puerto Vallarta, this 64-acre botanical garden offers families a chance to reconnect with each other while connecting with nature.
Visiting this attraction is a great way for families to enjoy something both healthy and fun together. During this day trip, people can expect to do a bit of hiking, take in the beautiful flowers, trees and cacti and observe birds and insects, in addition to getting lots of fresh air.
Visitors to the Vallarta Botanical Gardens can dine at La Hacienda de Oro. This restaurant offers an incredible view of the grounds, great service and delicious food.
If a trip to this attraction is on your itinerary, remember to pack insect repellent and wear comfortable shoes for walking.
