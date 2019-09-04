Experiencias Xcaret Blog | September 04, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Enjoy a New Extreme Park in Riviera Maya
Whenever we think about Cancun and Riviera Maya, the first thing that comes to our minds is its beautiful beaches and the perspective of relaxing next to a pool while holding a drink.
Our idea of a wild day on vacation is going out to a night club, and with that, we believe we covered our mission of leaving the routine behind.
However, there are better ways to spending your days in this paradisiac destination.
It has been proven that practicing extreme activities causes a moderate release of adrenaline, giving you a sense of well-being. And in turn, this has a positive effect on your health.
For example, your heart rate increases, and this results in better oxygenation. Your pupils constrict, enhancing your view. When it comes to your mood, it helps you fight depression.
So, why not make the most of your stay and find that inner adventurous side of yours?
Grupo Xcaret, the leading company in sustainable tourism in Mexico, has opened a new park to enhance their offer in the adventure domain led by the parks Xplor and Xplor Fuego.
Xavage offers six extreme adventures: the only whitewater rapids of the destination, a 437 yard long and 65 feet high horizontal zip-line, a jet boat that reaches 53 miles per hour through narrow canals with unpredictable 360 degree turns, a road with 15 obstacles at the wheel of a mighty off-road vehicle, a circuit of ropes hanging in the air in four levels which go from 26 feet to 118 feet high and a fun circuit for kayaking.
Even kids from five to 11 years old have a special place, with waterslides, bridges, fountains and a wading pool.
Discover another side of the Mexican Caribbean.
Written by Karla Mora
You can find more information at xavage.com.
More Experiencias Xcaret, Riviera Maya, Cancun
More by Experiencias Xcaret Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS