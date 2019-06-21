Cox & Kings Blog | June 21, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Enjoy Unforgettable Experiences During a Visit to Jordan
Visiting Jordan allows travelers to immerse themselves in a new culture while taking in the beautiful scenery and learning about the history of the destination. There are also several unique experiences to take part in, and many of these excursions are available during a tour with Cox & Kings.
A trip to the northern area of Jordan is slightly less traveled, but it’s a great area to visit. Travelers will discover rolling hills and friendly villages, and the view from the top of Ajloun Castle is worth the trip itself. Another amazing view can be found while touring the Promised Land when looking out at Jericho, Jerusalem and the Dead Sea.
In addition to these areas, Petra, a World Heritage Site, is a must-visit city while in Jordan. While spending time in Petra, visitors on a Cox & Kings tour will not only view the Treasury but also the Roman Theater, several caves and the Monastery.
For a true sail across the desert, travelers will need to experience a ride on a “ship of the desert” also known as a camel. Their swaying motion makes it feel as if you’re sailing on a ship, and these animals can go long hours without food and water.
These are just a few of the many experiences available during a trip to Jordan.
Click here to learn what else is available.
More Cox & Kings, Jordan
More by Cox & Kings Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS