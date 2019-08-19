Cayman Islands Blog | August 19, 2019 12:30 PM ET
Escape to These Caribbean Islands
Beautiful beaches, friendly people and delicious cuisine are a few things people look for when planning a vacation, and all this and more awaits your visit in the Cayman Islands. Located only a one hour flight away from Miami, it’s a convenient destination to visit.
In addition to the obvious beauty you’ll find during a beach vacation, this place has a lot more to it. There are several luxury accommodations to choose from, including seaside resorts, private cottages and boutique hotels. It’s also among the world’s safest places to go to, as the crime rate is very low.
The “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean” also offers a variety of delicious cuisine. From fresh mahi-mahi and tuna to coconut shrimp and ceviche, seafood lovers will have plenty of options to choose from.
Day spas are found throughout the islands. Visitors can indulge in a spa treatment such as a deep tissue massage or facial, and maybe even one outside with the sounds of the ocean at a distance.
Divers and snorkelers will have a blast underwater where they will find stingrays, turtles and plenty of tropical fish to swim with. Come evening, visitors can take in the breath-taking sunsets, and plan to enjoy the islands all over again the next day.
