Experience Chile’s Stunning Lakes and Volcanoes
Visitors wanting to experience a different side to Chile can take the Interlagos, or the Lakes and Volcanoes Scenic Route, located in the region of La Araucanía in the south.
Travelers can take six tourist routes equaling 1,242 miles around twenty-six rivers, twenty-two lakes, seventeen active volcanoes and twelve national parks. Along the way, they can explore the rich cultures of the Mapuche and Huilliche, hike in ancient forests, kayak in brilliantly beautiful lakes and soak their weary bones in natural hot springs.
Travelers to the Interlagos region have several routes to choose from, but all offer something special to experience.
Araucanía Andina
For this route, travelers should begin in the city of Curacautín, where they’ll find the Lonquimay and Llaima volcanoes and the Cautín and Biobío rivers. Travelers here can find rich forests filled with the local Araucaria Araucana tree, a spiky tree that is considered sacred by the Mapuche and Pehuenche peoples.
Here travelers will also find the Malalcahuello-Nalcas National Reserve and the Tolhuaca and Conguillío National Parks, the last of which is considered a geopark because it was one of the last places on the earth where dinosaurs lived.
Several hot springs, called termas, are located in the area, like the Malleco, Manzanar, Cañón del Blanco and Malalcahuello. Termas Malleco is located in Tolhuaca National Park, which includes an ancient geyser.
Araucanía Lake Circuit
This route begins in Villarrica, 50 miles southeast of Temuco. Heading south from there, travelers can explore the Villarrica volcano before heading to the adventure tourism capital of Chile, the city of Pucón. Rafting on the Trancura River, fishing, hiking and connecting with the local Mapuche peoples are only some of the incredible activities to be had in this region. Travelers can also explore Lake Caburgua, as well as the Huerquehue and Villarrica National Parks.
Seven Lakes and the Patagonian Rainforest
With this route, travelers can experience the seven Patagonian lakes as well as its stunning rainforest. Lican Ray should be the starting point, south of Villarrica.
Travelers taking this route can drive through the Valdivian rainforest, the only temperate rainforest on the continent. The seven incredible lakes of Calafquén, Panguipulli, Riñihue, Pullinque, Pellaifa, Neltume and Pirehueico are also on vibrant display and offer plenty of outdoor and water activities. A visit to the Biological Reserve Huilo-Huilo offers beaches, waterfalls and an incredibly untouched ecosystem made of glacial lakes and waterways.
