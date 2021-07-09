Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | July 08, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Explore the Ancient World of the Mediterranean
The Mediterranean is one of the best places in the world to explore the remains of ancient cultures; preserved in varying degrees, these temples, pyramids, monasteries and palaces offer so much to explore.
In Cairo, intrepid travelers can explore the remains of the ancient temple of Luxor, originally built during the reign of Amenophis III, as well as Karnak, another temple, where the ancient city of Thebes was once located.
On the island of Cyprus, within the eastern Mediterranean, is the Agios Neophytos Monastery, a secluded Byzantine monastery within a beautiful valley. Here, travelers can find frescoes that date back to the Medieval period, where at Lemona Village nearby, they’ll find the Tsangarides Winery, which offers wines to sample.
Rhodes, like many of the Greek Isles, is an ancient island, boasting a variety of noteworthy ancient sites. The Monastery of Filerimos and the Acropolis of Ialyssos, the temple of Athena and the medieval Grand Master’s Palace in Rhodes are only some of the incredible sites to explore.
In Lindos, a town on the island of Rhodes, travelers will find beautiful villages, orange and lemon groves, olive orchards and vineyards. An acropolis overlooks the bay, the Temple of Athena Linda. Also located here is the medieval Castle of the Knights of St. John.
Moving on to Patmos, Greece, travelers can walk in the footsteps of Christian disciple St. John, as this was the location where he wrote the gospel of John and the book of Revelation. The Monastery of St. John the Theologian was built upon the site of an ancient acropolis and is located over the town, complete with medieval walls and battlements.
Santorini is home to Mt. Profitis Ilias Monastery, located on a tall peak above the city. It offers stunning views of the surrounding island, as well as the ocean and horizon beyond.
Another popular Greek Isle is Mykonos, home to incredible ruins at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Delos, which in legend was said to be the birthplace of Artemis and Apollo, Greek gods. The site was of major importance among the ancient Greeks, who made pilgrimages to the site to worship at its shrines.
Lastly, travelers to the major city of Athens can explore the Panathenaic Stadium and the Acropolis. The city’s history spans 3,400 years, which makes it an ideal destination for history and archeology lovers.
Travelers can explore all these sites aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages’ “9-Night Cairo to Athens: Pyramids and Fortresses” itinerary.
