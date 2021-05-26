AMResorts Blog | May 24, 2021 10:00 AM ET
Five Awesome Resort Waterparks
Family fun is only a splash away at these resorts that feature incredible waterparks.
The Dreams Natura Riviera Cancun offers kids and kids at heart an adrenaline rush with a waterslide at over 200 feet tall. The raft slide is fun for families and friends, but when you’re ready to take a breather, relax in the lazy river, complete with nature sounds and curtains of flowing water.
Try your hand at surfing at Dreams Vista Cancun, which offers guests two surf simulator pools. Younger children can also enjoy the splash park, complete with sprinklers, fountains, slides and a tipping bucket.
The Now Onyx Punta Cana offers guests four distinct waterslides to choose from, all with different speeds. The Easy Ride Slide is perfect for first-timers or those afraid of heights, while the Black Cave and Black Mamba slides are a good middle-ground. Then, when you’re ready for a real challenge, take a ride on the Kamikaze slide, which falls almost straight down.
Take a Toboggan slide at the Dreams Macao Beach Punta Cana, or race the whole family on a side-by-side racer slide. Later on, relax on the lazy river and take advantage of the beautiful weather to catch some rays.
Lastly, the Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun offers the Explorer’s Club for younger children, complete with a wading pool, plus three large water slides at the family waterpark.
