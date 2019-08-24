Playa Resorts Blog | August 24, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Hilton Rose Hall: A Paradise for All
Picture it now. You have just landed at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
As you clear customs and immigrations and make your way out into the warm Caribbean sun, you have a sense of relief that you are going to the beautiful all-inclusive Hilton Rose Hall and are only a mere twenty minutes away from your perfect getaway.
As you pull up to the Hilton, you realize you couldn’t be in a better location, nestled between the picturesque mountains of Jamaica and some of the bluest waters you have ever seen. You will in just a few moments be greeted with Playa Hotels & Resorts’ signature “Service from the Heart” and will continue to receive that same service throughout your entire stay.
After you check into one of the amazing 495 rooms on property, you must decide what to do next...eat, drink, swim, eat, sunbathe, shop, drink, eat, slide, float, drink, eat or drink.
Did someone say eat and drink? With thirteen unique restaurants, bars and lounges, there are plenty of opportunities to indulge in some of Jamaica’s finest foods and spirits. Let’s explore the resort and see what else makes Hilton Rose Hall the perfect home away from home.
The property boasts one of the largest resort beaches in Jamaica with concierge service, and the same service is available at the main pool, along with breathtaking ocean views. In addition to the spectacular views from the main pool, the Hilton has a fun waterpark named Sugar Mill Falls, where experiences can be enjoyed by guests of all ages.
Grab a drink at the swim-up bar and leisurely float along in the lazy river while the kiddos run up and go down the waterslides over and over. If that doesn’t tire you out, lets head over to the beach area and participate in water activities such as windsurfing, snorkeling or sailing. Kids, feel free to run along to the kids/teen clubs and have a blast in the game room.
In addition to all the wonderful inclusions that Hilton Rose Hall offers, it is located right next to the award-winning Cinnamon Hill Golf Course that was created with the resort player in mind. The Hilton also has other golf courses in proximity which makes it a premier golf location on the island.
The Hilton has been nominated in the recent years for being Jamaica’s best golf resort by the World Golf Awards. (You can vote for Hilton Rose Hall for the 2019 World Golf Awards here.)
Let’s not waste any more time imagining this perfect vacation, but instead bring your dreams to life by booking your next Caribbean escape to Hilton Rose Hall.
Written by Randolph TenEyck
