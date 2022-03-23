Hotel Xcaret Mexico, the Original All-Fun Inclusive

Hotel Xcaret Mexico Blog | March 21, 2022 8:00 PM ET
Hoteles Xcaret’s current collection of properties now includes the brand-new Casa de la Playa and Hotel Xcaret Arte. However, the first resort that paved the way for the others is Hotel Xcaret Mexico, where the original All-Fun Inclusive concept was first introduced.
This 900-suite resort opened in December 2017 and put a new spin on what travelers knew as the “all-inclusive” model. This revolutionary All-Fun Inclusive concept takes the inclusion experience to the next level.
Of course, unlimited food and drinks are included, in addition to watersports, room service and other perks travelers are used to finding at these types of hotels.
However, they’ll also find that roundtrip airport transportation is included. Roundtrip transportation and admission into Grupo Xcaret’s nearby parks and tours are also included in a stay at Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
The parks in the All-Fun Inclusive concept are Xcaret, Xel-Há, Xplor, Xplor Fuego, Xenses, Xoximilco, Xenotes and Xavage. Travelers visiting these parks find cultural experiences, entertainment, adrenaline-packed adventures and more.
To top it off, Hotel Xcaret Mexico also includes Xcaret Xailing, or transportation to the beautiful Isla Mujeres via bus and ferry.
Travelers hoping to learn more about this resort or book a future stay can contact their travel advisors or visit www.hotelxcaret.com/en/hotel-xcaret-mexico.
