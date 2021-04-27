Heather Dudick | April 27, 2021 10:11 AM ET
Know the History of the Alaska Railroad’s Flagship Train Before You Ride
As the Alaska Railroad nears its centennial, taking a look back at the history of the rails gives perspective on how the tracks have connected Alaska’s communities for decades. In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson created the Alaska Engineering Commission and handed them the task of bridging Alaska’s harbors with the rivers of the interior of the state by rail. By 1915, the 500-mile route between Seward and Fairbanks was chosen, and construction began on the eight-year project, bringing hundreds of people to Alaska to work.
The Alaska Railroad was completed in 1923 with the ceremonial gold spike driven in by President Warren G. Harding in the town of Nenana. Today, the Alaska Railroad’s flagship route, the Denali Star Train, passes through Nenana each day of the summer season.
The Denali Star has been a cherished ride for thousands of visitors traveling for part or all of the 12-hour rail journey between Anchorage and Fairbanks. The train offers stops along the way, including at the gates of Denali National Park and Preserve. Exploring the park with guided hikes and tours from Alaska Railroad partners, and hopefully catching views of the tallest peak in North America – 20,310-foot Denali – are highlights of a visitor’s trip.
In May 2005, the Alaska Railroad introduced a new onboard service class by adding double-deck cars to the Denali Star Train, known as GoldStar Service. Passengers who opt for this premium class enjoy many perks on their journey north: glass-dome ceilings show off panoramic views of Alaska as sceneries unfold along the tracks, including passing over Hurricane Gulch on the famed 296-foot bridge, and the outdoor, upper-level viewing platform in GoldStar Service gives passengers more photo opportunities to capture the majestic mountains, wildlife and lush trees all along the route. Additionally, GoldStar passengers enjoy complimentary meals in the full-service dining room.
In 2017, Denali National Park and Preserve celebrated its centennial, with the Denali Star Train bringing thousands of passengers to the gates of the park to explore the millions of acres of wilderness. In 2023, the Alaska Railroad will mark its own centennial and welcomes passengers from all over to take a ride on the rails to access national parks, explore local destinations and relax to take in all the beauty of Alaska.
