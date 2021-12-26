Last updated: 09:33 AM ET, Sun December 26 2021

Blogs Home | Riviera Nayarit Blog

Riviera Nayarit | December 25, 2021 5:00 AM ET

Learn About Conservation and Sea Turtle Rescue in Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit, sea turtle, baby sea turtle
Escape to the Riviera Nayarit and free the sea turtles at El Naranjo Turtle Camp. (photo via Riviera Nayarit Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Riviera Nayarit, a beautiful region along the Pacific coast of Mexico, offers plenty of adventures and cultural experiences, but spending time learning about sea turtle conservation at El Naranjo Turtle Camp and spending a night sleeping on the beach is perhaps one of the most memorable.

El Naranjo Turtle Camp is located at the beach in La Peñita de Jaltemba, in the northern region of Riviera Nayarit and north of destinations like Sayulita, Nuevo Vallarta and Punta Mita. Travelers to El Naranjo Beach can enjoy learning about the conservation and care of the endangered species, including visiting an incubation hut, patrolling the beach and even releasing turtles into the wild.

You May Also Like

humpback whale, whale watching, Riviera Nayarit, whale Experience Whale-Watching Season in Riviera Nayarit Destination & Tourism

Riviera Nayarit, Activities, Winter activities, Mexico Escape the Winter in Riviera Nayarit Destination & Tourism

Esta distinción a la Riviera Nayarit yace de la riqueza natural y cultural que se respira en cada rincón de sus 23 microdestinos. (photo: Gobierno del Estado de Nayarit) Reasons Why Riviera Nayarit Is a Great Wedding Destination Destination & Tourism

Teeing off in Riviera Nayarit World Class Riviera Nayarit Golf Courses Destination & Tourism

Riviera Nayarit Southwest Announces New Direct Flight From Austin to... Destination & Tourism

El Naranjo Camp offers bathrooms, showers, shaded areas and parking, so travelers only need their necessary camping gear, like a tent, sleeping bag, flashlight and bug repellent.

Many of Riviera Nayarit’s beaches are also the nesting places for sea turtles, which come back each year to the same beach from which they hatched to lay their own eggs in the sand. The region recommends checking for any litter after a day at the beach, as items such as plastic can be mistaken as food for sea turtles.

Participants in releases or hatchings should also take caution not to touch or pick up any sea turtles, as they might become disoriented and lose their way to the ocean.

Besides sea turtles, this region of the world is home to some of the best whale-watching opportunities in the world; adventurous travelers can swim with dolphins, sea lions and whale sharks and even scuba dive through beautiful coral reefs.

For more information about Riviera Nayarit and its incredible marine wildlife, please click here.

More Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit

More by Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS