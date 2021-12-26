Riviera Nayarit | December 25, 2021 5:00 AM ET
Learn About Conservation and Sea Turtle Rescue in Riviera Nayarit
Riviera Nayarit, a beautiful region along the Pacific coast of Mexico, offers plenty of adventures and cultural experiences, but spending time learning about sea turtle conservation at El Naranjo Turtle Camp and spending a night sleeping on the beach is perhaps one of the most memorable.
El Naranjo Turtle Camp is located at the beach in La Peñita de Jaltemba, in the northern region of Riviera Nayarit and north of destinations like Sayulita, Nuevo Vallarta and Punta Mita. Travelers to El Naranjo Beach can enjoy learning about the conservation and care of the endangered species, including visiting an incubation hut, patrolling the beach and even releasing turtles into the wild.
El Naranjo Camp offers bathrooms, showers, shaded areas and parking, so travelers only need their necessary camping gear, like a tent, sleeping bag, flashlight and bug repellent.
Many of Riviera Nayarit’s beaches are also the nesting places for sea turtles, which come back each year to the same beach from which they hatched to lay their own eggs in the sand. The region recommends checking for any litter after a day at the beach, as items such as plastic can be mistaken as food for sea turtles.
Participants in releases or hatchings should also take caution not to touch or pick up any sea turtles, as they might become disoriented and lose their way to the ocean.
Besides sea turtles, this region of the world is home to some of the best whale-watching opportunities in the world; adventurous travelers can swim with dolphins, sea lions and whale sharks and even scuba dive through beautiful coral reefs.
