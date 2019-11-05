Collette Blog | November 05, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Learning About Vietnam’s Food and Culture
As travelers check off destinations from their bucket lists, they realize more and more that food and culture in different places are quite different, and meals sometimes taste and look different when ordered in the countries they originate from vs. ordering them at a restaurant in the U.S.
Collette shares the ins and outs of eating out in a place where food is one of the pillars of their society—Vietnam.
One thing to be aware of is that the waiters in Vietnam may not always walk away after they drop off a menu. Instead, they stay at your table and look at the menu with you as you decide, but this doesn’t mean you need to rush your order.
Something else to keep in mind is that meals do not all come out at the same time. This means it’s not necessary to wait for the entire table to be served to eat your food. The food will come out as it’s ready, even if that means it’s not the entire table’s order together at once.
When eating out in Vietnam, you may want to consider bringing a few of your own napkins, as they are not always provided at restaurants.
Also, you’ll have to ask for the bill. Waiters will not come by and drop it off as they do in the U.S., so you need to let them know when you’re done and ready to pay.
