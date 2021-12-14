Argentina Blog | December 14, 2021 10:36 AM ET
Orca Whales Come to Shore to Hunt in Argentina
The Valdés Peninsula, located in Argentina’s Patagonia (about 620 miles south of Buenos Aires), is considered one of the best places in the world to see orca whales.
Orcas can be found along the coast of Patagonia throughout the year, but March through May are great months to spot them when they are most likely to come to shore to hunt seal pups. Seal pups are born in September and can be found splashing around in the waters along the coast when they are just a few months old making them easy targets for the orcas.
The hunt for the baby sea lions is a unique, intentional beaching spectacle that only occurs in this region of the world. This is also where the orcas teach their calves to hunt baby sea lions. Young orcas in the family are taught beaching techniques by their elder ones, and later they begin to practice it themselves. In other parts of the world, orcas hunt their prey while never leaving the ocean. Travelers from around the world come to the Valdés Peninsula to witness this one-of-a-kind spectacle.
When the tide is high and the sea is calm the orcas approach their prey directly on the shore by intentionally beaching, risking not being able to come back into the ocean in order to gain access to an abundance of prey in this area.
Travelers can also catch a glimpse of the black-and-white majestic mammals and the breathtaking spectacle each year from March through May in Punta Norte in the north of the Valdés Peninsula. From September through December, the best place to spot them is in Caleta Valdés, on the eastern edge of the peninsula.
Due to its abundant biodiversity and natural life reservoir, the Valdés Peninsula was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999.
The airports closest to the Valdés Peninsula are Trelew and Puerto Madryn, both about a two-hour flight from Buenos Aires and 40 miles from the peninsula.
For additional information on Argentina, please visit argentina.travel.
More Argentina
More by Argentina Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS