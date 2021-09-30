The Cosmopolitan Blog | September 30, 2021 9:16 AM ET
Pamper Yourself at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
While Las Vegas is known for its high-energy nightlife and entertainment, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers plenty of activities to help you slow down, relax and pamper yourself with more than just spa treatments.
The hotel’s Sahra, Spa, Salon & Hammam offers a traditional massage experience called the Moroccan Journey that will relax you from head to toe while lying on a heated marble slab. The massage therapist first cleanses you with Moroccan Neroli Black Soap, followed by an exfoliation, collagen wrap and a bubbly full-body massage.
“It’s my absolute favorite spa treatment on the menu that leaves me feeling relaxed and in a state of total body bliss,” says Shannon Stringert, the Spa’s Senior Director.
The Sahra Salon is where you go when you’d like some extra TLC for your locks, but the salon also offers makeup and nail services for wedding parties or for other special occasions.
As we all know, relaxing isn’t just about self-care: it’s also about unplugging and enjoying the here and now. That’s why at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, guests can rent a daybed or private cabana to enjoy poolside. Being comfortable is a gift in itself, and you’ll thank yourself for renting one of these chic poolside digs. On a girls’ trip? Cabanas are large enough to accommodate up to eight individuals, so you can all relax in the luxury you deserve.
Sometimes people-watching can be a relaxing and entertaining enterprise. At The Chandelier, the hotel’s three-level bar, lounge and art gallery, guests can enjoy a relaxing or high-energy experience depending on where they choose to wander, making this a great spot to sit and sip with friends or even by yourself as you indulge in an imaginative cocktail with a name like Happiness Forgets or Finishing School.
Lastly, it’s time to indulge your sweet tooth. Forget the diets and cleanses during your Las Vegas vacation and stop by the Milk Bar, created by James Beard Award-winning Chef, Christina Tosi. Featuring nostalgic-flavored shakes and desserts, including some infused with adult beverages, guests can unwind and enjoy the flavors of their childhood after a long night out or after a busy day shopping.
