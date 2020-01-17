Vanessa Bloy | January 17, 2020 3:00 PM ET
Paul Gauguin Cruises Sails Fiji
The m/s Paul Gauguin returns to the tropical wonderland of Fiji on two voyages in 2020 that also feature Tonga, the Cook Islands and the Society Islands. Blessed with blue skies, high mountains, lush vegetation, ivory beaches and shimmering azure waters, Fiji is the very picture of paradise.
Over the course of 12 or 13 nights, The Gauguin sails the South Pacific’s most storied, beautiful and culturally vibrant islands, towns and cities.
Guests can follow in the wake of the world’s most famous explorers in the South Pacific from the Society Islands’ white-sand beaches to the unique cultures of Fiji and Tonga, and there are treasures to discover at every port.
The 13-night voyage departs Papeete, Tahiti, on March 28, 2020, and visits Moorea, Society Islands; Taha’a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; At Sea; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; At Sea (two days); Vava’u, Tonga; At Sea; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji.
The 12-night reverse itinerary departs June 6, 2020, and calls at the same ports except Beqa Island, Fiji. Each voyage also features special guests.
Special Guests on the 13-Night Society Islands, Cook Islands, Tonga & Fiji Sailing
As museum director, scientist and explorer, Edwin Sobey has traveled the world. Along the way, he has lectured and conducted research on seven continents and all the oceans. Edwin will present a series of lectures on marine topics including whales, coral reefs, ocean acidification, plastics in the sea and renewable energy.
Co-recipient with Al Gore of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 and recipient of a prestigious fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation, Professor John E. Hay has devoted his life to studying the environment. Benefit from this distinguished author and scholar’s expertise during a special presentation.
A resident of the Cook Islands since 1969, Helen Henry has been active in the development of the small island nation almost since it first became self-governing. She also operated a tourism company and organized educational programs for travel groups for many years. Now retired, she is happy to share her in-depth knowledge of the Cooks.
Douglas Peebles has been photographing the South Pacific and Hawaii for about 40 years, and his work has been published in nearly 70 books and several other publications, including National Geographic Traveler, Islands, Travel Holiday, GEO, Hawaii and the UK’s Traveller magazine. During the sailing, he will offer photography presentations.
One of the UK’s most in-demand singers, Jonny Ross performs a varied repertoire designed to delight audiences of all ages aboard The Gauguin.
The Rolling Keys Duo of Sarah Watson and Will Stead are two session musicians who have crafted a sound that has proven successful all over the world. They offer a toe-tapping performance of popular classics from the Fifties to current chart hits during evening shows.
A rising star among French magicians, Nicolas del Pozo perfected his skills in Las Vegas, where he met the greatest illusionists in the world. He since has dazzled audiences around the globe. A mesmerizing show from this master of illusion can be seen aboard The Gauguin.
Special Guests on the 12-Night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands Sailing
The Director of Translation and Interpreting at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Scott Homler interprets, translates and lectures on a variety of subjects and often incorporates art as a primary resource for discussions on cultural identity. A series of lectures will take place offering insights into the life and work of artist Paul Gauguin.
A native of New Zealand, Cluny Macpherson spent 45 years of his professional life living, teaching and carrying out research in the Pacific. Cluny will conduct a series of lectures that summarize the history of the Pacific region.
Minda Larsen has performed in New York City, across the country and in more than 80 countries across all seven seas. Enjoy performances by the vocalist named “Best Cabaret Singer 2015” in New York City and nominated for “Best Female Vocalist 2015” by Broadway World.
Dave Shelly started performing professionally before the age of 13 and has not been off the stage since. After a successful run as an entertainer and cruise director on several luxury cruise lines, he relocated to South Florida, headlining shows in his own right and opening for celebrity artists. Clap, sing and even dance along to what he calls “The Jukebox of Your Life” as Dave performs.
In 2015, Illusionist Nicolas del Pozo became the first illusionist in the ring of Sweden’s biggest circus, The Maximum Circus, which toured throughout the country, even above the Arctic Circle. He has since taken his skills all over the world and presents a series of spellbinding shows aboard The Gauguin.
Both voyages call upon ports in four very different South Seas archipelagos, and these exciting 12-night and 13-night voyages offer a window into the cultures and natural beauty of this diverse and verdant corner of the world.
From Fiji’s colonial charms to the white-sand beaches of Bora Bora, to the coral reef-enclosed lagoon of Aitutaki, this is an experience guests won’t soon forget.
