Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit See Increase in Passenger Arrivals
Located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, the popular tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit are seeing an increase in passenger arrivals by air.
The number of both national and international flights arriving to this region more than doubled in October as compared to September.
The arrivals of tourists to this charming beach destination continue to rise as travelers become more and more ready to venture out of their home towns.
Via the Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport, serving both Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit, a total of 234 national and international flights will be arriving as of October 8.
“This is definitely good news for our destination, for the whole region. The fact that more airlines are flying here, and the airlines that were already operating since July continue to increase their frequencies, is a ray of hope,” said Marc Murphy, managing director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
“This is in addition to the sanitary protocols that GAP has implemented at the Vallarta-Nayarit airport, which guarantee the health care of the passengers.”
