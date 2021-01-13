Funjet Vacations Blog | January 13, 2021 8:00 AM ET
Ready To Explore Puerto Rico?
Puerto Rico is an incredible island, filled with culture, history and beautiful natural scenery. Whether your vacation style includes active activities such as hiking or ziplining or sitting back in the sand with a drink in hand and relaxing, this island has much to offer.
With it being an American territory, you don’t even have to use a passport to travel there!
Visit El Yunque National Forest to explore underground caves and a vibrant tropical ecosystem, complete with waterfalls and tropical birds. For a more leisurely pace, visit one of the hundreds of beaches the island has to offer, close to the big cities or away from the crowds.
Puerto Rico also has three out of the world’s five bioluminescent bays, where microorganisms in the water light up the night with a subtle blue-green glow when slightly disturbed, making it a perfect opportunity to experience an ecological wonder. The best time to see this spectacular nighttime display is when the moon is not full.
Puerto Rico has a long and complex history, with a culture changed by Spanish, African and American influence. For a bit of history, visit El Castillo de San Felipe del Morro in Old San Juan, or El Parque Ceremonial Indigena de Caguana in Utuado.
Also available are many different museums which will give you an air-conditioned view of the island’s history.
No matter what you do in Puerto Rico, you’ll be greeted by the colors, the food and the resilience of the island’s inhabitants, and it will leave you wanting to come back for more.
For more information, please visit FunjetInsider.com.
