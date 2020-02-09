Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | February 09, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Redesigned Suites on Banderas Bay
The Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit area has seen many enhancements this past year, and there are more to come in 2020. Guests traveling to Nueva Vallarta are now spoiled with more Pacific Coast views, and travelers who enjoy One & Only resorts will see one coming to Riviera Nayarit this year.
The Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita also saw some renovations this year. This resort, located on Banderas Bay, completed a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation.
In addition to redesigned guestrooms, upgrades include the unveiling of Dos Catrinas (a two-story restaurant) and enhancements to the Apuane Spa and adults-only pool.
“Soulcations” are also now available at this property. These are three- and four-day retreats that invite guests to recharge the mind, body and soul. They often include yin yang yoga, spiritual energy clearing and mud rituals, among other activities.
Whether on a retreat or not, all guests will be able to enjoy relaxation in a tropical setting.
