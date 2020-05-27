Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | May 27, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Relaxation Awaits You in Riviera Nayarit
Once the current health emergency is over and travel starts up again, most people will likely want to find a destination where they can fully relax and clear their minds.
Riviera Nayarit is an ideal destination for solo travelers, couples or families, and travelers can look forward to several relaxing wellness experiences to do in order to renovate their minds, bodies and souls.
During a visit to this area, there are endless opportunities for travelers to participate in yoga and meditation. Whether it’s joining a workshop or finding a quiet spot on a remote beach, Riviera Nayarit’s scenic backdrops set the stage for a marvelous yoga session.
Beach walks are another great way to clear the mind. If you head out early in the day or later in the evening during sunset, you’re more likely to have the beach to yourself. During the summer months, the sun sets around 7:30 p.m., and the views of Banderas Bay at sunset are ones not to miss.
Once you’ve had enough of the beach, you can take your walk over to Sierra de Vallejo for a hike. There are plenty of hiking trails that lead visitors to beautiful landscapes and local flora and fauna sightings.
No matter what your activity level is during vacation, Riviera Nayarit has something relaxing for you to do during your next visit.
