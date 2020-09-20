Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | September 20, 2020 11:30 AM ET
Restaurant Week in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Begins
After months of not being able to properly share their culinary creations for locals and visitors, the restaurants in Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have excitedly kicked off the 16th edition of Restaurant Week.
The culinary festival began on September 15, and it runs through October 10. Participants will find a variety of restaurants to choose from, with options ranging from traditional Mexican cuisine to specialties like Italian, French, Spanish and Chinese, among others.
During this time, the participating restaurants offer three-course menus at a reduced price. Guests will get to indulge in an appetizer, a main course and a dessert. The rates for the three-course meals do not include drinks or tips.
Although Restaurant Week is important each year, this year it holds an even deeper importance for the revival of these businesses.
Luis Mendoza, operations director for Vallarta Lifestyles Media Group’s Operations Director, explained, “Today more than ever, Restaurant Week returns to its original purpose: to stimulate the restaurant business of our region in times of need. We deeply appreciate the support of the restaurants and sponsors who are ready to work together towards this objective.”
Visit restaurantweekpv.com/en/home to view the restaurants participating in this year’s event.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS