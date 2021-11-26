Puerto Vallarta Blog | November 24, 2021 5:00 PM ET
Ring in the New Year on Mexico’s Pacific Coast
It’s not too late to plan a trip over the New Year’s Eve holiday. If you’ve been thinking about doing something exciting to ring in 2022, a vacation might be just what you need. Leave the responsibilities at home and enjoy a much-needed break in paradise.
Puerto Vallarta, located on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, appeals to travelers of all ages, so it’s an ideal choice for families, groups of friends and even couples. If trying new things is on the 2022 bucket list, Puerto Vallarta is the place to do so.
The activities are endless in this destination. Visitors can experience thrilling adventures such as whale watching, zip lining or rappelling down waterfalls or opt for something more relaxing like horseback riding, snorkeling or exploring the Malecon boardwalk downtown.
In addition to immersing themselves in new experiences, visitors can also spend their afternoons soaking in the sun poolside or on the beach – a remedy that’s almost sure to wash any stressors of 2021 away.
Come evening, guests can plan for a fancy dinner at their resort or venture into town for a local meal and entertainment. Whether it’s an evening spent peacefully watching the sunset fall and the moon rise or one filled with music, dancing and drinks, Puerto Vallarta can cater to any traveler’s New Year’s Eve dreams.
If spending Christmas in a tropical destination sounds more appealing, Puerto Vallarta also has a slew of holiday season traditions for visitors to take part in, including Fiestas Guadalupanas, Christmas Posadas and more.
