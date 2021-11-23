RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | November 23, 2021 4:01 PM ET
RIU Hotels & Resorts Guarantees Connecting Rooms
Time and time again, larger families run into the issue of a room not being big enough for their vacation. Many rooms at various all-inclusive hotels and resorts hold a total of four people.
Families of five or more or those parties traveling with other relatives and friends face the challenge of not getting rooms booked near each other.
RIU Hotels & Resorts is helping families solve this issue – guests can now choose the Two Bedroom or Family Suite categories when making their reservations to guarantee everyone will be in one spot.
When booking these options, families will enjoy rooms connected by an interior door or through a private hallway. Guests do not need to wait until arrival to request connecting rooms, and they hold a maximum of eight people.
All guests need to do to guarantee these connecting accommodations is select their dates and hotel, choose the Two Bedroom or Family Suite category if it’s available and confirm their booking – or better yet, book through a travel advisor to have even more peace of mind.
Having a guarantee that all family members will be in one spot is just one less thing for travelers to worry about. They can focus on thinking about all the fun they will have at the resort instead!
