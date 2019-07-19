RIU Hotels & Resorts Blog | July 19, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Riu Ocho Rios Hotel Reopening This Fall
Riu Ocho Rios Hotel, located on the island of Jamaica, is reopening this upcoming September after undergoing a refreshing makeover. This family-friendly resort by RIU Hotels & Resorts will have a new Splash Water World—a water park with free unlimited access for guests.
In addition to the waterpark, the property also will have a new RiuLand kids club for children ages four to 12 and a new Riu4U Teens Club for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17. A children’s pool with slides will also be available for younger guests who may not be able to enjoy Splash Water World.
If that’s not enough fun already, there will also be a new pool area with three pools and two swim-up bars. After long days spent soaking up the sun and splashing around in the various pools and parks, guests will be able to enjoy a nice sit-down dinner at the brand new Kulinarium restaurant.
Larger families will have plenty of space during their stay when booking the new room category that will hold up to six guests comfortably, and wi-fi will be available throughout the entire resort including in the guest rooms.
