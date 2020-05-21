Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | May 21, 2020 11:42 AM ET
Riviera Nayarit Reveals Tourism Wellness and Best Practices Guide
In order to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Riviera Nayarit recently unveiled the Tourism Wellness and Best Practices Guide, outlining new protocols for sanitation and safety. The destination is hoping to reopen sometime this summer.
"Over the last 13 years, Riviera Nayarit's eclectic, ever-evolving offering has raised the standard in Mexican hospitality," said Marc Murphy, the managing director for the Riviera Nayarit CVB.
He continued, "Our ability to adapt and reach new heights is what attracts top tier brands and world-class travelers to the region. The CVB is ready to support our destination partners to once again rise to the challenge and elevate Riviera Nayarit's safety and sanitation standards that will allow us to be ready to welcome travelers back to Mexico’s Pacific treasure.”
Restaurants, resorts and other local businesses are busy preparing to welcome both local and international guests back, and this guide is a resource for them to follow. There are new expectations for both travelers and employees in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Implementing the best practices found in the guide will help establishments regain the trust of customers, and Riviera Nayarit will continue to update expectations as the situation evolves.
Riviera Nayarit’s Tourism Wellness and Best Practices Guide and additional destination updates can be found by visiting www.rivieranayarit.com/.
