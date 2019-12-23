Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | December 23, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Riviera Nayarit’s Best Nature Attractions
There is a lot more to Riviera Nayarit than simply laying poolside or on the beach. Although relaxing in the sun is nice, some tourists are more interested in exploring the destination and all it has to offer.
During a stay in this area, there is a lot to see beyond the hotels and resorts and out in nature. From wildlife to stunning landscapes, Riviera Nayarit offers visitors a world of beauty.
Hiking is a great activity to do, and it’s something that is available for all ages. Whether you’re traveling as a couple or with the entire family, it’s fun to get everyone out on the trail. There are options for easy or difficult trails, and in addition to gorgeous views of the surrounding scenery, hikers usually get a glimpse at various birds as well.
If you’re not interested in hiking on your own, consider taking an organized tour such as Petroglyphs (a cultural tour), Cerro del Mono (sunset tour), Lo de Marcos (relaxing nature tour) or Sayulita-San Pancho (hidden beaches tour).
Garden lovers who are interested in viewing all types of plant life will love a visit to The Lo de Perla Orchidarium. Tours through this tropical garden by the sea take about three hours, and the trails are well kept with many resting places if needed.
Visitors looking for something unique to do on their vacation can visit Crocodile Sanctuary Riviera Nayarit. In addition to crocodiles, there are options to view parrots, macaws, coatis and eagles.
Contact a travel agent or click here to learn about other nature attractions in Riviera Nayarit.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS