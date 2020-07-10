Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | July 10, 2020 11:04 AM ET
Riviera Nayarit’s ‘New Normal’
Every popular tourist destination is figuring out what the “new normal” is and will most likely be experiencing this for months to come. People are interested in traveling again, but vacations will look different than they have in the past.
Riviera Nayarit has been a leader in implementing new health and safety protocols. The destination has even gone a step further by providing exclusive accommodations for guests to have their own space.
Properties with independent access and villas with private pools are some of the options available in this region post-COVID-19.
“In the new post-COVID-19 era, the services the luxury travelers will seek are those that will allow them to travel separately from groups, and the personal experiences that hotels can provide to guests will make the difference between one property and another,” Marc Murphy, general director of the Riviera Nayarit Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) said.
Private villas and other properties with independent access provide guests with spacious and personalized areas that almost act as a destination on their own. Visitors can enjoy the beautiful Riviera Nayarit with peace of mind.
To view the accommodations offering private villas and rooms, click here.
