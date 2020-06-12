Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | June 12, 2020 1:30 PM ET
Riviera Nayarit Receives WTTC’s New Safe Travel Stamp
The Safe Travel Stamp is the newest distinction from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), and Riviera Nayarit has earned it due to meeting all of the health and hygiene protocols.
The destination is devoted to protecting the health of all visitors and assuring hotels, restaurants and other businesses have the highest sanitation standards in place.
"Still a hidden treasure surrounded by nature and frequented only by those in the know, Riviera Nayarit is the ideal destination to visit in this new era of travel,” said Marc Murphy, managing director for the Riviera Nayarit CVB.
He added that this young destination is ranked one of the top five safest cities in Mexico and provides visitors with a variety of resorts to stay at, in addition to eight golf courses, four marinas and a number of dining options.
“Riviera Nayarit has always strived to raise the bar as it relates to best practices in tourism and sustainability,” said Jesus Carmona Jimenez, president of the Banderas Bay Hotel and Motel Association. “Today, this has become more important than ever before as we prepare to reopen and welcome back travelers from around the globe. We are proud to validate our cleanliness protocols and preparedness with the addition of the WTTC Safe Travels seal to our roster of accolades, which demonstrates our commitment to not only our visitors, but to our entire tourism and environmental ecosystem.”
In addition to the Safe Travel Stamp, Riviera Nayarit has received other recognitions over the years including Clean Tourism Destination certification, two certifications from EarthCheck, four blue-flag beach certifications and 10 certified Clean Beaches.
Click here to learn more.
More Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit, Riviera Nayarit
More by Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS