Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | May 13, 2020 4:00 PM ET
Several Hotels in Puerto Vallarta to Open June 1
Tourists from all over the United States travel to Puerto Vallarta to enjoy all the sun and fun this destination has to offer. From beautiful beaches to delicious food, this Pacific Coast hotspot has everything needed for an ideal vacation.
Although travel may be off the table currently, Puerto Vallarta has kept its travel agent partners informed with a specific “COVID-19 Information for Travelers in Puerto Vallarta” page, easily accessible on its website.
Last month, Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez issued a mandatory suspension of all non-essential activities and travel through May 16.
While many hotels and resorts remain closed, some are scheduled to open beginning in June.
Sunscape Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa, Villa Premiere, Friendly Vallarta and many others currently list June 1 as their opening date. Others are waiting until July or August or have not yet determined which date they plan to open.
As clients begin to get the summer travel bug, travel agents can continue to get the latest updates on Puerto Vallarta’s website.
