Puerto Vallarta Blog | December 21, 2021 7:00 AM ET
Shopping Opportunities in Puerto Vallarta
In addition to soaking up the sun and exploring the surrounding scenery, another thing travelers like to do during a visit to Puerto Vallarta is shop. The destination has trendy shopping centers to check out, some of which include Plaza Caracol, Galerías Vallarta and Plaza Península.
However, a lot of people opt to visit the traditional markets during their stay.
Shopping at the street markets is where tourists will come across interesting items that make great souvenirs, including artwork, crafts and jewelry. In addition to these products, shoppers will also find fresh local produce at the Farmers’ Markets to enjoy.
Visitors to Puerto Vallarta will find galleries with all types of arts and crafts. The galleries have wood art, masks, furniture and sculptures from both local and international artists.
Here are some of the street markets tourists will want to put on their list to visit:
—Municipal Market: located in the heart of downtown.
—Olas Altas Farmers’ Market: located at The Tile Park in the Romantic Zone.
—Art & Market Marina Vallarta: located in Marina Vallarta.
Visiting one of these markets is a great way to spend a relaxing afternoon or evening with family and friends.
To learn more about Puerto Vallarta or to book your future vacation, contact a travel advisor or click here.
More Puerto Vallarta CVB, Puerto Vallarta
More by Puerto Vallarta Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS