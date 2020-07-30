Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | July 30, 2020 11:00 AM ET
Space Equals Luxury in the New Normal
Luxury means something a little different to each traveler. Some people scope out the fanciest resorts and spas, and others are all about beachfront access, massive pools and the best dining available.
Moving forward with vacations in the new normal, luxury for a lot of travelers means having space to travel without constantly worrying about crowded areas. Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have travelers covered in this department.
Although these destinations are growing to be popular tourist hotspots, they still boast plenty of wide-open spaces. Travelers will have no problem finding a place to relax and enjoy the warm weather and gorgeous scenery without the crowds.
Ways to easily social distance in this destination include finding a spot on one of the many expansive beaches and booking a stay at an exclusive resort. There are also several outdoor activities to take part in such as hiking and snorkeling.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit recently reopened to visitors, and this Pacific Coast paradise is eagerly awaiting your next visit.
Contact a travel advisor to begin booking your next adventure.
