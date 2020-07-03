Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit Await Your Visit
Destination & Tourism Puerto Vallarta & Riviera Nayarit Codie Liermann July 03, 2020
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have been busy preparing to welcome back visitors after months of vacancy, keeping the health and safety of both travelers and the local community top of mind.
These Pacific Coast destinations are extremely popular for tourists and are places that U.S. travelers visit frequently throughout the year. This area welcomes all types of visitors with open arms and offers endless opportunities for adventure.
From the start of the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have kept travel partners and future visitors informed, constantly providing up-to-date information about the ever-evolving situation. They even encouraged people to take a virtual vacation while staying safely at home.
The destinations were ahead of the game in preparing for post-COVID-19 travel, even earning the World Travel and Tourism Council’s Safe Travel Stamp.
Precautions being taken include hotels and resorts having a limited capacity of 25-30 percent, social distancing, temperature checks, disinfecting stations, etc. In addition, all employees working at the resorts have been fully informed and trained on all the safety protocols.
Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit have everything needed for an ideal vacation. Guests will find both small, boutique-style hotels and entertainment-filled all-inclusive resorts, many of which are located in ideal spots along the beach.
Travelers hoping to relax after a few stressful months can do so poolside or by indulging in a much-needed spa treatment at one of the many spas.
All types of travelers will find the vacation they are in search of during a trip to this Pacific Coast paradise—from families and couples to multi-generational groups and wedding parties.
Although things may not be exactly as they were prior to the pandemic, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit are doing everything they can to ensure guests have a wonderful vacation. And the destinations are awaiting your next visit.
Find the latest information on COVID-19 protocols and the reopening of resorts by clicking here for Puerto Vallarta and here for Riviera Nayarit.
