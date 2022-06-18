The Nordics Blog | June 17, 2022 4:00 AM ET
Sustainable Summer Travels in The Nordics
Warmer weather, sustainable experiences and the Midnight Sun make the seven countries that comprise The Nordics great destinations for responsible travelers wanting to enjoy a unique vacation experience that’s good for the planet.
Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are consistently ranked as some of the most sustainable destinations on the planet, and it’s easy to see why.
Denmark, for example, is a place where cars are not necessary; in fact, it’s a country that prides itself on its commitment to bicycling. Travelers to Copenhagen can tour the city like a local with a guided cycling tour, while those with more stamina can bike outside the city to visit charming seaside towns and Kronborg Castle.
Need to take the train somewhere further away? No problem! Bicycles are allowed on trains in Denmark, so avid bikers can take the Baltic Sea Cycle Route without a hitch, which is a 500-mile-long, 14-stage journey through the region.
Additionally, travelers can also take a boat tour to one of Denmark’s (and the world’s) most sustainable islands: Bornholm. Bornholm was rated by the European Union in 2020 as the most sustainable island, as it continues working towards carbon neutrality by 2025 and producing zero emissions by 2035. Danish airline DAT plants trees at 110 percent of its carbon dioxide usage for every traveler who flies to the island instead of boating.
A sustainable cultural immersion opportunity is not to be missed in Sweden: Midsummer Eve, the longest day of the year and one of the most important Swedish holidays. This year, it’s on June 24.
Across Sweden, residents dance around maypoles, sing folk songs, wear flower crowns and have picnics, enjoying warm weather and sunshine. The largest festival is located in Gothenburg’s Gunnebo castle; the city which has been named the world’s most sustainable destination for five years in a row by the Global Destination Sustainability Index.
Summers in Sweden are filled with forest hikes, swimming in clear lakes, beaching by the Baltic sea and hopping across the islands of Stockholm. Travelers can enjoy the best of the Swedish tradition of fika, or coffee breaks, in cafes across the country during the long summer days.
These are just two incredible and sustainable destinations of The Nordics. To check out the full list of fun and sustainable travel experiences to be had in The Nordics, read our “Sustainable Travel Opportunities in The Nordics” slideshow.
More The Nordics
More by The Nordics Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS