The Alaska Railroad Summer Experience
For those planning a trip to Alaska that might include time on the Alaska Railroad in the summer season, there are a lot of choices to make. Which route? Which service class? How to make the most of the time onboard and off? Here is everything to know about riding with the Alaska Railroad in summer.
There are three trains with daily service for summer 2020: the Denali Star Train, Coastal Classic Train and Glacier Discovery Train. These three trains take passengers all across the state from Fairbanks to Anchorage, Anchorage to Seward and destinations in between, each highlighting different sceneries and unique destinations.
For the traveler who wants to see mountains, national parks and view wildlife, the Denali Star Train is a perfect choice. Traveling from Anchorage to Fairbanks daily, this train covers the most mileage and takes passengers through the pilot town of Talkeetna and right to the gates of Denali National Park and Preserve. Passengers will have the chance to spot moose or black bears as they pass by river crossings, lush green trees and wildflower fields. If passengers choose to take the full trip, they will pass over Hurricane Gulch Bridge, a 918-foot-long steel bridge that leaves guests in awe as they look at the river below. While onboard this flagship train, splurge for premium GoldStar Service—available only on the Denali Star and Coastal Classic routes—to take in views of the Alaska Range through the glass dome ceilings and enjoy seated dining for meals.
Or if the ocean and glaciers are calling, try the Coastal Classic Train or Glacier Discovery Train. Passengers on the Coastal Classic Train travel along Turnagain Arm and see blue and emerald waters. Beluga whales could pop out of Cook Inlet at any moment, so be sure to look for their white bellies. Onboard staff will be sure to call out wildlife sightings. Pairs of swans are often seen floating in Potter Marsh off to the left side of the railcar as you depart Anchorage. GoldStar Service passengers should be sure to step outside to the exclusive second-level viewing platform to feel that ocean breeze and snap pictures of the surroundings. Once in Seward, hop off the train for even more wildlife viewing with a day cruise in Kenai Fjords National Park.
Those looking for adventures can hop on the Glacier Discovery Train for access to remote glaciers for activities like hiking, kayaking and rafting near icebergs. This train offers Adventure Class service as the views are the real star of the ride. Departing out of Anchorage and taking passengers to Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop, the whistle stop is only accessible by train. Further along the route, passengers will be treated to views of Bartlett Glacier and Trail Glacier; many consider this the most scenic stretch of the tracks as it goes through a mountain tunnel with trickling waterfalls off in the distance. No matter where you disembark, don’t forget to grab a snack to go from the onboard Wilderness Café.
For those considering booking a trip this summer, the Alaska Railroad has taken extra steps to ensure passenger safety. Find more information and resources and learn more about the routes and adding on excursions to any railroad trip at www.alaskarailroad.com.
