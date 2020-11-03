Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | November 03, 2020 8:00 AM ET
The Best Places for Picture Taking With Atlas Ocean Voyages
One of the best parts of traveling is being able to snap a pic of that beautiful panoramic view, whether it be of the ocean, desert, mountains or city. Here are the ten best places to snap that new, done-it-yourself screensaver, all from Atlas Ocean Voyages.
Batumi, Georgia
Batumi is for the art enthusiasts. Snap a pic of the inspirational Statue of LOVE, a unique modern art sculpture.
Puerto Madryn
This Argentinian city is known for its wildlife watching and its beautiful ocean vistas. Make sure to breathe in the fresh ocean air as you take those beautiful beach photos.
Antarctic Peninsula
A land of stark contrasts. Black mountain peaks, pure white snow and icy waters that look like mirrors are only some of the features you can find on Deception Island.
Santa Cruz, Tenerife
The Canary Islands’ Teide National Park provides stunning views and geological formations for you to discover. Sunset is the best time to snap some pics atop Mount Teide.
Rio de Janiero
Rio is where the city meets the rainforest. Snap a pic atop one of the most famous panoramic destinations in the world: the statue of Christ the Redeemer, which watches the city from its tall height.
South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
Discover wild King penguins in South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and rediscover a sense of wonder and exploration.
Ushuaia
Ushuaia, Argentina is the perfect pre-Antarctica stop. A mixture of harsh, barren landscapes and incredibly steep mountains, you’ll think you stepped into the middle of a fantasy land.
Cappadocia
Cappadocia, Turkey is filled with unique geological formations. Take a hot air balloon and see the incredible colors of the mountains and the sky, and don’t forget to take loads of pictures.
Amalfi Coast
The Amalfi Coast is one of the most beautiful places in the world. Sun-drenched villas, a deep blue sky and a stunning cerulean ocean.
Solar Eclipse over Antarctica
Experience this one-in-a-million event. The total eclipse of the sun in that snow-covered world of contrast is unbelievably beautiful.
