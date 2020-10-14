Funjet Vacations Blog | October 14, 2020 10:27 AM ET
The Time to Explore Aruba is Now
Aruba is officially open for American travelers to enjoy the sun, sand and everything else the Caribbean island has to offer. With social distancing, temperature checks and the Aruba Health & Happiness Code, you can travel to the island and feel confident that it is doing everything possible to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19.
There are some incredible aspects to Aruba that will delight any traveler. If you’re interested in either snorkeling or history, check out the SS Antilla, a sunken World War II vessel overgrown with coral reefs. You can access it both by scuba and snorkel, making this an ideal spot for some beautiful ocean scenery.
The Eagle and Palm Beaches are perfect for a luxurious beach day, with access to cabanas, lounge chairs and fun ocean activities. For a more relaxing and secluded atmosphere, head to Arashi Beach, a quiet spot to reflect and reconnect with nature.
A trip to Aruba would be remiss without visiting Oranjestad, Aruba’s capital city. The colorful and historic city features brightly colored Dutch-style buildings with a Caribbean flair. Check out the incredible cafes, restaurants, historical sites and museums while you’re there.
If you’re looking to purchase a tour, check out Amstar DMC, a leading tour company in over thirty destinations, now including Aruba. Featuring 24/7 support, transfers to and from your destination as well as the latest COVID-19 safety precautions, Amstar DMC is committed to keeping you safe while also engaged in an incredible tour experience.
