The Travel Advisor’s Role in Responsible Tourism
Travel advisors are often the first sources of information and discovery for travelers, which is why advisors have an important role in promoting responsible tourism. But how does a travel advisor promote responsible travel and tourism?
First, it’s important to understand what it means to travel responsibly. Responsible travel means that a traveler will create a positive, instead of negative, impact on the communities he or she visits, while also protecting the environment. Travelers could be solely interested in one of these responsible travel methods, or a mix of both. It’s a travel advisor’s role, then, to help guide them to accommodations, destinations, tours and more that help satisfy those desires.
But what if you as the advisor are more aware of and concerned about responsible travel than your clients are? Simply plant the seed in their minds by highlighting environmental or social initiatives of resorts, tours or whatever they’re looking for. They might just become more interested the more they learn about these important initiatives.
Social media can also be a great tool to promote responsible travel to potential, current and former clients. Responsible travel companies routinely promote their initiatives, which you can easily repost and share.
In a similar vein, it’s important to follow organizations that promote responsible travel, like ALG Vacations, Tourism Cares, Sustainable Travel International, World Wildlife Fund, United Nations World Tourism Organization and so many more, in addition to suppliers, hotels and resorts that place sustainability at the forefront.
Lastly, when you travel as an advisor, you can focus on green initiatives and culturally immersive and positive experiences. Demonstrate the importance of travel to connect with individuals in an authentic way by posting stories of the connections you’ve made while traveling.
Travel advisors really can help promote good practices and change the world. It’s just a matter of reorienting perspectives and educating yourself before your clients.
