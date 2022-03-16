Teba Siles | March 14, 2022 10:00 PM ET
The Trip of a Lifetime to the Natural Wonders of Mexico
Sculpted on the seafront and designed exclusively for adults, Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel offers its guests an intimate, sophisticated, relaxing and fun-filled Mexican experience.
Seclusion, serenity and wanderlust is the idea behind regenerative tourism and immersion in nature. Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel offers its guests a 128 suite property with a private beach, surrounded by a nature reserve.
Located on one of the world’s most emblematic beaches in the heart of the Mayan tropical rainforest with incredible views of the Caribbean Sea, it's just 40 minutes south of Cancun International Airport (CUN) and 10 minutes north of Playa del Carmen. Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel offers experiential pleasures where wellness meets adventure, tours to unique spots and a firm commitment to restore and regenerate the landscape and local communities.
The boutique hotel also offers a variety of experiences to cater to its guests’ wishes. In the morning, you can experience the local ancestral traditions with a temazcal ceremony, and in the afternoon, you can discover the flavors of local gastronomy in one of its restaurants with views of the Caribbean Sea or visit the community to immerse yourself in the local culture.
Massages, yoga, snorkeling or scuba diving, discovering an idyllic cenote or enjoying a leisurely bike ride are just some of the activities on offer at Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Resort. Guests can also explore the many facets of Mayan culture with excursions to Chichen Itza, Coba, Uxmal, Tulum, Teotihuacan, the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, Rio Sagrado and Contoy Island and Isla Mujeres.
A top-class slow travel destination overlooking the Caribbean Sea, Blue Diamond Luxury Boutique Hotel offers its guests an intimate, sophisticated Mexican experience with stunning scenery, beaches, forests, woodlands and all the natural phenomenon that makes the Riviera Maya well worth visiting.
