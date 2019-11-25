Hurtigruten Blog | November 25, 2019 4:00 PM ET
Ultimate Adventure in Antarctica
Antarctica is home to adventure, and this destination often lands on many world travelers’ bucket lists.
It’s a place for kayaking through icebergs, hiking on glaciers and viewing all sorts of interesting wildlife. Hurtigruten shares a few activities that can’t be missed during a trip to this amazing place.
First on the list is observing humpback whales in Wilhelmina Bay. These whales are known to have dramatic surface behaviors, providing quality entertainment for all who view them.
Next up is viewing the gentoo penguins in Paradise Harbor. These penguins are the fastest of their kind, often reaching speeds of up to 22 miles per hour.
Travelers interested in finding some of the best views should consider making sure Lemaire Channel is on the itinerary. It’s one of the most photogenic spots in all of Antarctica, so having a camera along is a must.
These are just a few of the many highlights guests will experience during a trip to Antarctica.
Hurtigruten has years of experience guiding travelers on exploration trips through some of the most remote destinations, and the vessels used are both advanced and environmentally friendly. The cruise line also recently made history with the first-ever cruise ship naming in Antarctica.
