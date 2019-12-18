Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit Blog | December 18, 2019 8:00 AM ET
Underwater Adventures in Puerto Vallarta - Riviera Nayarit
In addition to boasting beautiful weather, the Puerto Vallarta – Riviera Nayarit region offers several activities for travelers to participate in. With wellness festivals going on throughout the year and fun restaurants, shops and excursions available, visitors have no problem finding something to enjoy.
Water lovers are especially spoiled with all the watersports and underwater adventures. Whether it’s snorkeling or scuba diving, there’s a lot for people to view once they decide to take a peek under the water’s surface.
For example, the Marieta Islands are a small group of uninhabited islands located a few miles off the coast and are a must-see during a stay in this destination. In addition to snorkeling, this experience offers a unique opportunity to discover Hidden Beach.
Another lovely area for exploring underwater is Los Arcos. On top of all the exotic fish, snorkelers might see damselfish, eels, starfish, sea urchins, giant manta rays and more.
A snorkeling or scuba diving tour is a great way to not only view the marine life in the ocean but also to explore the surrounding areas. Travelers can choose to take a half-day or full-day tour, and some tours even include another type of excursion in addition to water adventures.
