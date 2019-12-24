AMResorts Blog | December 24, 2019 3:00 PM ET
Unique Dining Options in Los Cabos
Throughout the day, guests staying at Dreams Los Cabos Suites Golf Resort & Spa have access to activities such as sunbathing, swimming, golfing and much more.
After an adventure-filled day, there’s only one thing left to do: eat!
At this AMResorts property in Los Cabos, there are several restaurants to choose from and something for everyone’s taste buds.
Craving a gourmet French meal? Look no further than Bordeaux. In addition to a delicious meal, visitors to this restaurant will enjoy a sophisticated atmosphere and a well-stocked wine cellar.
Portofino is another fancy option serving up delicious Mediterranean fare. The mouth-watering cuisine is complemented by a modern atmosphere and a unique design.
Los Cabos boasts some of the best sunsets around, and guests are able to take in every ounce of the colorful sky while enjoying a meal at Seaside Grill. The taste of freshly grilled food tops off a relaxing evening.
Visitors with a hefty appetite, or those looking for several options, can find everything they need at World Café. This buffet allows people to fill their plates with food from around the world.
