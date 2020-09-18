Velas Resorts Blog | September 18, 2020 3:41 PM ET
Velas Resorts Shares the History Behind Mexican Tacos
When visiting the various resorts throughout Mexico, it’s almost impossible for travelers not to indulge in a taco for one of their meals. With so many different types of tacos made to perfection, it’s a hard menu item to pass up.
Velas Resorts recently shared the history behind the Mexican taco on the Velas Magazine. The resort company begins by noting that according to the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH), in Mexico, there are a variety of tacos dating back to 500 years ago.
What started as a simple food item has grown to be served in all different ways. Some people still prefer the simplicity of the item, and others fill the tortilla with beans, chorizo, pork rinds, etc. Many also top the taco with red and green sauces and other tasty garnishes.
Whether it’s mild or spicy or chased down with an ice-cold margarita or refreshing cerveza, tacos continue to be a staple food item, and a must when visiting Mexico.
Learn more about the in-depth history of the taco by visiting the Velas Magazine.
