Views From the Alaska Railroad: Mileposts To Know
From its hub city of Anchorage, the Alaska Railroad covers over 500 miles across the state of Alaska, and the journey is just as magical as the destinations that await passengers. Stretching north as far as Fairbanks on one route and south to Seward on a different route in the summer months, there are unbelievable sights to see all along the rails. Milepost markers along the way – along with attentive onboard guides – let travelers know where and when to catch glimpses of the special landmarks.
Passengers who want to feel like they are sitting front row for viewing Alaska’s beauty should purchase tickets for the Railroad’s premium GoldStar Service and take in panoramic views through the unique glass-dome ceilings. GoldStar Service railcars even offer an outdoor, second-level viewing platform to step out onto for snapping photos – the only of its kind in the world.
On the Denali Star Train, heading north from Anchorage to Fairbanks with stops in between, passengers will want to keep their eyes peeled and cameras ready for some of the state’s most stunning landmarks and views. Although the tallest peak in North America can be spotted multiple times on this route, on a clear day milepost 209 gives picture-perfect views of Denali, and milepost 224 shows off Denali standing alongside its counterparts Mount Hunter, Mount Russell and Mount Foraker. The gates of Denali National Park and Preserve are not until milepost 348, which puts into perspective the true magnificence of the 20,310-foot-tall peak and the vastness of the Alaska Range.
Before passing by Denali National Park and Preserve, be sure to keep an eye out for milepost 284, as the train passes over Hurricane Gulch. This is one of the northern route’s best photo vantage points. The Hurricane Gulch bridge spans 918 feet and rises 218 feet above Hurricane Creek to give stunning views of blue waters and rocky ridges below. Past the bridge, about halfway to Fairbanks, don’t forget to look for the wildlife that frequent this portion of the state. Moose, ptarmigan (Alaska’s state bird), caribou and more make their home in interior Alaska and often can be spotted from the rails.
To travel south from Anchorage, passengers can board the Coastal Classic Train and travel to Seward round trip in one day. Right outside of Anchorage, there are opportunities for spotting wildlife at milepost 94.7, Beluga Point. Here, passengers can look to their right and see the pristine waters of the Turnagain Arm, and maybe even catch a glimpse of the gray-white head of a beluga whale. On the left, the jagged edges of the Chugach Mountains rise tall and are home to herds of Dall sheep.
Further south, glacier views lie ahead as both the Coastal Classic Train and Glacier Discovery Train travel the Alaska Railroad’s most glaciated stretch of track. Milepost 55 gives picturesque views of Spencer Glacier’s wall of blue ice. Off the road system, the Alaska Railroad’s Glacier Discovery Train lets passengers hop off at the backcountry Spencer Glacier Whistle Stop to spend the day rafting, hiking or kayaking around the area. Those who stay on board will enjoy additional views of Alaska’s ice creations, with milepost 48 showing off Bartlett Glacier and milepost 44 giving views of Trail Glacier.
On the Coastal Classic route to Seward, don’t forget to keep eyes peeled at milepost 20 for Kenai Lake. This lake is the headwaters for the world-famous Kenai River, and the lake’s turquoise waters are home to Dolly Varden as well as king, sockeye and coho salmon.
